(KION) The Milwaukee Bucks pulled out a victory against the Phoenix Suns Tuesday night, making them the winners of the NBA Championships.

The Suns won the first two games of the finals, but the Bucks came back to win the following four games. According to ESPN, this is the first time Milwaukee has won an NBA championship since 1971.

In their 53-season history, the Suns have never won an NBA championship.