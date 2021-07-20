Court: California can expand insurance for wildfire areas

News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A judge in California has ruled the insurance commissioner can order the “insurer of last resort” to offer more options for homeowners. The California Fair Access to Insurance Requirements Plan offers insurance coverage to homeowners who can't buy traditional policies because they live in areas threatened by wildfires.

Most of the plans sold this way only cover damages from fires and other disasters. In 2019, Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara ordered the plan to cover more things, such as liability and theft. The Fair Plan Association sued, arguing his order was illegal. A judge ruled last week that Lara had authority to expand some plan options.