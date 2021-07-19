King City police investigate attempted murder on N. Vanderhurst Avenue

News

KING CITY, Calif. (KION) King City police are asking for the public's help as they investigate an attempted murder that happened on N. Vanderhurst Avenue.

Officers responded to the area at about 1 a.m. on Sunday after receiving multiple calls about shots fired in the area. When they arrived, they said they found a vehicle and a house that appeared to have damage from gunshots.

During the investigation, they found several casings, bullet fragments and a person who appeared to be the target of the shooting. That person went into a home during the shooting.

Police said a suspect or suspects have not been arrested, and the investigation is continuing. They are asking anyone with information about the case to contact Sgt. John Dow at 831-386-5969 or jdow@kingcity.com. To remain anonymous, call the WeTip line at 1-800-78-CRIME.