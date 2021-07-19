Caltrans gives behind-the-scenes look at Highway 1 repairs near Rat Creek

News

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) A stretch of Highway 1 south of Big Sur reopened in April after months of construction, and Caltrans is giving a behind-the-scenes look at the repairs.

The roadway near Rat Creek was washed out during storms in January. Crews finished the repairs ahead of schedule in only 86 days.

In a video released by the agency, engineers involved in the project discuss their work, and the agency discusses what they believe makes the area so legendary.