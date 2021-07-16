Teen arrested on suspicion of throwing illegal firework into public restroom in San Juan Bautista

News

SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, Calif. (KION) A 17-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of throwing an illegal exploding firework into a public restroom in San Juan Bautista, according to the San Benito County Sheriff's Office.

On the Fourth of July, investigators said several unknown minors threw an exploding firework into a restroom near 5th Street and Muckulemi, causing hundreds of dollars in damage.

The Sheriff's Office, the City of San Juan Bautista and Level One Security were able to find footage of the incident, and investigators were able to identify the person they believe caused the damage.

The teen was arrested on arson, vandalism and possession of illegal fireworks charges and booked into San Benito County Juvenile Hall