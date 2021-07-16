Sheriff’s Office busts butane honey oil lab on Chualar Canyon Road

News

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said an illegal butane honey oil lab was found while detectives were serving a search warrant Tuesday.

The warrant was for a suspected illegal cannabis grow on Chualar Canyon Road, and during the search, they found the lab.

The bomb squad responded to the area because there were pressurized tanks at the lab.

Detectives said they seized about 7,000 pounds of illegal cannabis and 300 pounds of processed illegal cannabis.