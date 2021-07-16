Sheriff’s Office busts butane honey oil lab on Chualar Canyon Road
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said an illegal butane honey oil lab was found while detectives were serving a search warrant Tuesday.
The warrant was for a suspected illegal cannabis grow on Chualar Canyon Road, and during the search, they found the lab.
The bomb squad responded to the area because there were pressurized tanks at the lab.
Detectives said they seized about 7,000 pounds of illegal cannabis and 300 pounds of processed illegal cannabis.
‘Illegal cannabis’. Such an interesting term. Like ‘moonshine’. Just booze on which taxes have not been paid. It’s all about $$$$$’s. True, ‘legal’ cannabis is graded and buyers know exactly what they are getting. Maybe. To me, just seems like a waste of Sheriff time. If a person wants to buy ‘illegal’ weed, and maybe risk not getting their money’s worth, or something sprayed with chemicals, hey, their choice…like people hwo choose to not get Covid vaccine. Their choice. Their consequences.