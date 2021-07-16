Skip to Content
Federal judge blocks new DACA applications

A Texas federal judge ruled that Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, the Obama-era program shielding certain undocumented immigrants from deportation, is illegal and blocked new applicants. Pictured, people at a rally in June 2020.
Sandy Huffaker/AFP/Getty Images
By Priscilla Alvarez, CNN

    (CNN) -- A federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled that Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, the Obama-era program shielding certain undocumented immigrants from deportation, is illegal and blocked new applicants.

The ruling from Judge Andrew Hanen would bar future applications but does not immediately cancel current permits for hundreds of thousands of people.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

