UC Davis suspends varsity baseball team over misconduct allegations

DAVIS, Calif. (AP and CBS SF) A Northern California state university has suspended its entire varsity baseball team and put the team’s coaching staff on administrative leave while it investigates unspecified allegations of misconduct.

Officials said Wednesday that the University of California, Davis, Office of Compliance and Policy is investigating the allegations, “and the entire baseball program has been placed on suspension pending the outcome of this review,” according to the intercollegiate athletics department.

The investigation is expected to last for the first two months of the fall quarter that begins in September, but the department said it is too soon to tell whether team activities, including practices, may resume.

They said without elaborating that the university is working to provide a safe and inclusive experience for all team members. The department added that student safety is of the utmost importance and that confidential resources are available to those affected.

University spokesperson Melissa Bouin said she could not provide more details because the process protects the privacy of everyone during the investigation.