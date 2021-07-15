Suspect in Watsonville homicide had history of domestic violence

News

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) Acquaintances of the man suspected of stabbing his girlfriend to death in a Watsonville apartment are speaking out about his past history of domestic violence.

According to police, he has a criminal history and spent time in prison for domestic violence. They said that at the time of the murder, he was on parole for domestic violence.

The suspect has been arrested and charged with the murder of 32-year-old Robin Kern.

