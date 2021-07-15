Monterey police looking for older man enticing young children with candy

News

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) Monterey Police Department responded to a call at Dennis the Menace Park about an older man attempting to entice young children into his vehicle with candy on Thursday at around noon. According to MPD, an adult in the area saw this and intervened. The suspect left before officers arrived.

MPD describes the suspect as a 5-foot-6 Asian male, thin build, with dark hair and crooked teeth. He was last seen driving a small GMC or Chevrolet truck with silver metal racks on the bed.

If you have any information about the suspect contact Monterey Police Department at (831) 646-3830, or to remain

anonymous, call (831) 646-3840.