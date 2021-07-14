Fire starts near Fort Hunter Liggett during demolition exercises

News

FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, Calif. (KION) A fire is burning in the area around Fort Hunter Liggett, according to a spokesperson for the base.

It is currently burning in a demolition area off Hay Camp Road.

The fire reportedly started when engineers were in the area doing demolition exercises and something caught fire. Fire crews responded and started a backburn, causing more smoke.

Crews from the Los Padres National Forest and Fort Hunter Liggett responded.

No injuries have been reported. The spokesperson for the base said the fire could get up to 300 acres.