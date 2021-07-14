FAA to hold virtual workshops on Northern California airspace

News

WASHINGTON (KION) The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced that it will be hosting two virtual public workshops on air traffic in Northern California and recommendations.

The workshops will take place on July 20 and 21, and the FAA said representatives will talk about how air traffic operates in "one of the busiest and most complex segments of airspace in the U.S." The FAA said they will also discuss work to address recommendations from the Select Committee on South Bay Arrivals and community noise roundtables.

During the workshops, there will be video, slide presentations and a live Q&A so representatives from the FAA, airlines and airports can answer questions from the public.

The FAA said panelists will include representatives from the FAA, San Francisco International Airport, Oakland International Airport and Mineta San Jose International Airport; airline and cargo carriers and representatives from the Airline Pilots Association.

The meetings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. PST on July 20 and from 1 to 3 p.m. on July 21. To register for the virtual meeting, fill out a registration form online here. The workshop will also be livestreamed on FAA Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages.