DA: More than 7,000 lbs of illegal cannabis plants destroyed in Monterey County enforcement operations

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County District Attorney's Office announced that over the last 8 days, it has worked with law enforcement agencies to do cannabis enforcement operations around Monterey County.

The operations target unlicensed cannabis grows, and during that time, the DA's Office said more than 7,000 pounds of illegal cannabis plants and almost 300 pounds of processed illegal cannabis were eradicated and destroyed. The agency said there will be similar operations throughout the year.

The DA's Office said the illegal cannabis that was seized is undergoing screening and testing to find out whether it has any toxins, harmful pesticides or dangerous heavy metals, which the agency said is common in illegal cultivations.

The agency reminds residents that cannabis cultivation for personal and recreational use in California is legal, but it is considered for business use if there are more than 6 plants. If cannabis is grown for business purposes, a state and local cultivation license is required. Those who grow more than 6 plants without licenses could face a felony conviction, fines, fees and civil liability.