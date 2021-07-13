Some fireworks stolen from Watsonville football and cheer organization found

News

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) Some of the safe and sane fireworks stolen from a local football and cheer organization have been found, according to Watsonville police.

The department said that the investigation led officers to a homeless encampment behind the Home Depot, and it was there that they said they found some of the stolen items on Friday. A few hours later, officers served a search warrant there and said they found five large cases of fireworks, uniforms and sports equipment.

The items police found have been returned to the Watsonville Jr. Wildcatz Football and Cheer team.

Fireworks stolen from local football and cheer organization

The theft happened on the Fourth of July, and the team said thousands of dollars worth of fireworks were stolen from their stand, the team's biggest fundraiser of the year.

Police said they are still trying to identify the owner in the area where the stolen items were kept. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Det. Salvador Mendoza at 831-768-3357.