Red Cross reports blood shortage resulting in surgery delays in Northern California

News

(KION) Hospital blood use has led to a blood supply shortage, according to the American Red Cross Northern California Coastal Region, and the organization says that could lead to some delays.

The American Red Cross says some elective surgeries are being delayed until there is a more stable blood supply.

American Red Cross looking for blood donations ahead of the holiday weekend

Last month, the American Red Cross reported seeing a blood shortage nationwide and offered a gift card as an incentive to donate blood. A spokesperson for the Central Coast Red Cross Chapter told KION at the time that the blood supply was the most depleted it had ever been, but some local hospitals said they had not seen a shortage.

If you would like to donate blood, the American Red Cross recommends looking for a blood drive online here.