today at 12:04 PM
Published 12:01 PM

Three people killed in overnight Castroville shooting

El condado de Monterey investiga un tiroteo doble en Soledad

CASTROVILLE, Calif. (KION) A spokesperson for the Monterey County Sheriff's Office says three people have died following a shooting.

The shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. Monday near Sanchez Street and Merritt.

A total of four people were hit by the gunfire. The fourth person is hospitalized.

This is a developing story. Keep checking back for updates.

Central Coast / Local News / Monterey County / Top Stories

Avery Johnson

Avery Johnson is the Digital Content Director at KION News Channel 5/46.

Comments

1 Comment

  1. It’s amazing how gangs and multinational growers have destroyed Monterey County. Taken a beautiful pastoral place to live and turned all but the coast into a sewer of poverty, crime and filth. And what is done about it? Absolutely nothing. Police are being defunded and ex-cons want to put more money into libraries and playgrounds. And all County supervisors can come up with is censure our Sheriff. Impressive. Not a single person with the cajones to say what is wrong and do something about it. No news person, not one. No public official, not one. Obviously it will only get worse.

