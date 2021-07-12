Gilroy firefighters help to fight Beckwourth Complex Fire

News

DOYLE, Calif. (KION) The Gilroy Firefighters Association IAFF L-2805 said one of its engines, along with the strike team, has left the Salt Fire and is now responding to the Beckwourth Complex Fire.

According to the association, the engine has been assigned to defend structures and attack the fire around Doyle.

This particular crew is almost at the end of its 14-day assignment and will be switching crews soon.

According to the Incident Information System, the fire has burned 89,748 acres and is 23% contained.