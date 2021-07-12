Child Tax Credit payments will start hitting bank accounts this week

News

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION)

The new child tax credit payments for working families will start hitting bank accounts this week.

Starting the week of July 15th, eligible parents on the Central Coast will receive monthly payments of up to $300 per child and under the age of six or $250 per child aged between six and seventeen.

Congressman Jimmy Panetta along with community leaders in Salinas are expected to hold a community announcement today in regards to the child tax credit, on Monday at 1:45 p.m. Joining Panetta will be Salinas Mayor Kimbley Craig, President of Monterey County United Way Katy Castagna, and United Way VITA Specialist Azucena Esparza.

“The Child Tax Credit will provide working parents with the financial tools necessary to lift their children out of poverty and invest in their future,” said Congressman Panetta. “By focusing on families, responsibility, and equal access to opportunity, the Child Tax Credit affords working parents the chance not only to recover from the pandemic but also the foundation to focus on the future of their family and giving back to our community.”

The Child Tax Credit is projected to benefit 158,000 children in the Central Coast and the rest of the 20th district, it is also supposed to lift 15,000 children out of poverty, according to Panetta's office.