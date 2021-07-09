Young superstar racer takes on MotoAmerica’s Superbike Speedfest

News

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) On your marks, get set, GO!

After almost 2 years without fans, Monterey County's WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca welcomes spectators to MotoAmerica this weekend for their Superbike Speedfest.

Among the youngest racers is Rocco Landers, who is one of the most winning motorcycle racers ever. This season alone, he has stood on the podium four times. This weekend, Landers will be racing in the Supersport class against a field of much older and more experienced racers.

KION's Melody Waintal will have the details tonight at 5 and 6 p.m.