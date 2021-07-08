Skip to Content
Suspect arrested in connection to 1999 Salinas murder

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Salinas police said they have made an arrest in connection to a 1999 cold case homicide in the city.

On Nov. 19, 1999, police said the owner of Country Motors Auto Dealership, 39-year-old Elias Gutierrez Diaz, was shot and killed in front of the business on E. Alisal Street.

On Wednesday, police arrested a 50-year-old man at his home in Tulare for the murder. He was transported to Monterey County and booked into the Monterey County Jail.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Det. Ruben Sanchez at 831-758-7927. To remain anonymous, call the tip line at 831-775-4222.

