Another heat wave for the Central Coast’s interior locations, but who is most impacted by extreme temps?

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) Another round of heat is sitting on the Central Coast's doorstep. The National Weather has issued an excessive heat warning starting Friday at 11 p.m. and lasting through the weekend, but it's not widespread. Locations impacted will be far interior areas away from the coast.

This comes just a week after the historic heat wave in the Pacific Northwest and Canada, which killed hundreds.

KION's Erika Bratten looks into who is most impacted by extreme heat here on the Central Coast, and what you can do to prepare for those toasty temps. That story tonight at 5 and 6 p.m.