State budget includes millions of dollars in funding for Gonzales teen innovation center

GONZALES, Calif. (KION) California's state budget includes $15 million for essential needs in five 12th Senate District communities, according to Sen. Anna Caballero, and $5 million of that will be going to the City of Gonzales.

Caballero's office said the money will be used for a teen innovation center in the city.

“Small, rural communities desperately need resources to improve the infrastructure, health, safety and youth opportunities in their communities.” said Caballero, “We worked very closely with every community to identify their priorities and we listened to their concerns. I am very pleased that the budget included funds to go directly to these cities to meet their needs. This is an example of what can be accomplished when we work together.”

According to documentation released by the City in 2019, the center is intended to create a space for students to immerse themselves in programs and activities that promote college and career readiness, academic success, entrepreneurship and innovation beyond the classroom.

“I cannot put into words how much your efforts to obtain funding for our new community center will mean to our entire community. Our community is very young- approximately 32% of the population is under the age of 18. The five million dollar state grant will help create a youth innovation center. The center will be a safe, centrally located place where our youth will have access to high-speed internet, computers, printers, and other amenities, that will help them better prepare for their future,” said Mayor Rios. “I remember when you were first elected mayor of Salinas, the first Latino mayor, I’m so proud and honored to have you as our State Senator. I pray for your continued good health and again thank you sincerely for all you do for our little community.”

The remaining funding will be distributed as follows: