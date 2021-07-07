Santa Cruz police investigate catalytic converter theft followed by shooting

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Santa Cruz police are looking for two suspects in connection to a catalytic converter theft followed by a shooting on Frederick Street.

On Wednesday at around 5:30 p.m., a person reported seeing two males under and around a parked Prius who looked as if they were trying to remove the catalytic converter. The witness said they yelled at the males as they drove by and reported hearing three gunshots later as they drove away. Police do not know which suspect fired the shots or where they were aiming the shots.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found shell casings from the shooting but did not find evidence that anybody was hit by the gunfire. Officers said they also found that the two suspects did steal a catalytic converter,

Both suspects are described as wearing facial coverings, but their ethnicities are unknown. One was about 5'9" and the other was wearing a flannel shirt. Police believe they were driving a dark gray Toyota Prius. It was last seen heading south on Frederick Street toward Broadway.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and collect surveillance video, but no suspects have been identified yet.

The department said there have been about 43 reported catalytic converter thefts this year, and police believe many of the suspects are not from the Santa Cruz area. The catalytic converter thefts happen because of valuable metals inside.

To prevent the thefts, police recommend getting a home surveillance system, using motion-activated lighting or parking vehicles in well-lit areas. Suspicious activity can be reported by calling 911.

Anyone with information about the incident on Frederick Street is asked to contact Det. Trueblood at 831-420-5837 or email video surveillance of the area to ctrueblood@cityofsantacruz.com. Anyone with information about catalytic converter thefts in Santa Cruz is asked to call the police department at 831-420-5820. To remain anonymous, call the tip line at 831-420-5995.