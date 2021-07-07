Man arrested after allegedly leading Watsonville police on chase, crashing into parked vehicles

News

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) A 60-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly led Watsonville police officers on a short chase and crashed into parked vehicles.

Police said officers responded to reports of a hit-and-run crash involving a white car on Martinelli Street at about 1 p.m. The driver reportedly left the area after the crash and continued driving on a flat tire.

Officers said they found the man driving the wrong way in traffic and tried to pull him over, but he refused to stop.

The driver eventually drove to the Watsonville Fire Department parking lot on Airport Boulevard, where he allegedly rammed his Chrysler Sebring into two unoccupied training vehicles.

The man was arrested, and officers are investigating whether he was driving under the influence.