Habitat for Humanity dedicates homes for two families in Santa Cruz County

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Habitat for Humanity of Monterey Bay is dedicating two homes to Santa Cruz County families next week.

Santa Cruz native Kali Campbell is a member of one of the families getting a home, and she will be a first-time homeowner in the Live Oak area. She's the sole provider for her daughter and mother. With the rising costs of rent and health insurance, Campell had a hard time keeping up with her job as a math teacher at Santa Cruz High School.

The Reyes-Silva family, who live with multiple extended family members in the same home, are second in line to receive their home in Rodeo Creek Court.

From 2004 to 2019 the number of homeowners in the United States dropped almost 8% in the Latino community and 10% in the African-American community, according to a study from the California Housing Finance Agency.

Hispanics and Afro-Americans are twice as likely to rent a house than buy it, according to the California Association of Realtors. To make $3,070 in monthly payments, including principal, interest, and taxes on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage at a 3.30 percent interest rate, they needed a minimum of $122,800 annual income.

The dedication ceremony will be on July 17 at 11:00 am. All in attendance must adhere to local health guidelines.