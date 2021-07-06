Nonprofit: Regrowth spotted in redwood forest at Big Basin

News

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The Save the Redwoods League shared a photo on Twitter showing signs of hope in Santa Cruz County.

The Big Basin Redwoods State Park was devastated during the CZU Lightning Complex Fire that was started by lightning last August, but now some greenery has been spotted.

The league said a picture they posted showed regrowth in the redwood forest.

Watch: Nonprofit shares video of fire damage to Big Basin Redwoods State Park

The Rancho del Oso Nature and History Center recently reopened, but the rest of the park has been closed to the public since the fire burned more than 97% of the park and destroyed nearly all of the buildings, campgrounds, restrooms, trail networks, roads, bridges and other sites, according to State Parks. The agency said some parts of Big Basin are still actively on fire.