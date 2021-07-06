Skip to Content
Delta Variant becomes dominant COVID strain in California

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) The Delta variant is the dominant strain in California and has been detected on the Central Coast. Testing and vaccination efforts have been key in the fight against the coronavirus.

The Monterey County Health Department reported three residents with the Delta variant of the coronavirus. One case has been reported in Santa Cruz County, and another has been reported in San Benito County.

We will hear more from KION's Jonathan Sarabia about how important testing is now tonight at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

