today at 3:08 PM
Published 3:02 PM

Salinas firefighter loses helmet with a baby photo of his daughter

Baby photo of Alisa Flores with her dad's Salinas Captain helmet that was lost near the east side of Salinas.
Photo Courtesy of Alisa Flores
SALINAS, Calif (KION) Salinas Firefighter lost his Captain helmet Sunday night amidst the numerous fire calls in the area. His daughter, Alisa Flores received his message with the news and took it to social media to help find her dad's helmet.

According to Flore's follow-up tweet, the helmet is over 21 years old and holds sentimental value to both of them. "I know it may seem like just another part of his uniform but it is much more than that," she said. It was her father's first helmet when he started working for the Salinas Fire Department.

Flore's father works on the east side of Salinas near Station 4, where he thinks he might have lost it. Inside the Salinas Fire Captain helmet, there's a baby picture of Flores and a cactus patch. If you see it, kindly return it to Station 4 on Williams Road.

Melody Waintal

