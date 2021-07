News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Salinas police say they were recently able to find meth, a meth pipe and a loaded 9mm "ghost gun," all thanks to a concerned citizen who called 911.

A concerned citizen noticed a suspicious vehicle was parked on the 700 block of Garner Avenue. When officers made contact with the people inside the vehicle, they were able to find the drugs and weapon.

Police are thanking the community member who made this report.