New garrison commander takes reins of Fort Hunter Liggett

KING CITY, Calif. (KION) A new garrison commander has taken charge of Fort Hunter Liggett near King City.

KION got a chance to sit down with Colonel Lisa Lamb one-on-one to talk about what she is planning for the future of the army base, including how she wants to reach out to more of the surrounding communities.

Colonel Lamb was scheduled to meet with Salinas city leaders at 5 p.m. on Friday, an appropriate endeavor perhaps since she tells us being the garrison commander at Fort Hunter Liggett is pretty much like being the mayor of a city.

Colonel Lamb comes from Pittsburgh and was previously stationed in Stuttgart, Germany, where she was director-secretary of the Joint Staff at US Africa Command. She is taking over for Colonel Charles Bell Jr., who was the garrison commander since June 2019.

Colonel Lamb was sworn in for the job on Wednesday and she says she is people-focused. She wants to ensure the mission of the fort is carried out to its fullest in the next two years of her tenure.

"It's my goal, as we come out of COVID and as we look to open back up services, that we focus on what we can do to help the community out and help our neighboring communities as well as our own Fort Hunter Liggett garrison," said Colonel Lamb.

Lamb says she is first and foremost a mom of four amazing daughters, the youngest of who will join her at Fort Hunter Liggett to work on the base.

