Prosecutors say San Jose mother confessed to strangling 7-year-old son

LAS VEGAS, Nev (KION/AP) — Nevada judge denied bail for 35-year-old San Jose mother, Samantha Moreno Rodriguez, on Wednesday who was accused of killing her son.

Prosecutors told the judge that the woman admitted strangling her 7-year-old son, Liam Husted. Rodriguez made an initial court appearance after being arrested on June 8 in Denver and transferred Monday to Nevada. Husted’s body was found May 28 outside Las Vegas. His body remained unidentified for over a week.

Rodriguez was arrested after a family friend recognized the boy’s image from news reports. During Wednesday’s court appearance, a prosecutor said Rodriguez confessed to strangling her son. Rodriguez’s only comment during the proceeding was to confirm her identity.