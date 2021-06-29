American Red Cross looking for blood donations ahead of the holiday weekend

News

Central Coast, Calif. (KION) To help with a blood shortage across the country, the American Red Cross is asking for donations.

The organization is looking for donors, and it is adding an incentive to get people in the door ahead of the 4th of July weekend. Those who donate can receive a $5 Amazon gift card.

KION’s Erika Bratten is speaking with the local Red Cross chapter to learn more about why it is important to keep the shelves stocked, especially this time of year.