Proposed Santa Cruz County budget approved

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors has approved a proposed budget and supplemental changes for the 2021-22 fiscal year, which they say provides a roadmap for pandemic recovery while keeping critical services and programs.

A spokesperson for the county, Jason Hoppin, said the $653 million general fund is a 5% increase from the previous fiscal year, but the total $932 million budget is an 8% reduction in spending because response efforts for the COVID-19 pandemic and CZU Lightning Complex Fires are coming to a close.

“This budget represents our community’s first steps toward recovery as we emerge from these twin disasters, which have challenged all of us,” County Administrative Officer Carlos Palacios said. “At the same time, it lays the groundwork for a more just and equitable County government that serves the needs of all residents.”

Some of the actions included in the budget are:

Full funding for the new Office of Response, Recovery and Resistance

Funding for the new Housing for Health Division to address homelessness

Continuation of remote work policies and flexible work options for staff

$1.2 million for resident apprenticeship training

Restoration of Focused Intervention Teams to address serial offenders

Resumption of hybrid in-person/remote Board meetings in August

Read a detailed breakdown of the budget on the County of Santa Cruz website here.