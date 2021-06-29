Police: Man with stolen vehicle injures officer in Salinas

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Salinas police said a man has been arrested on several charges after he was caught with a stolen vehicle.

Police said officers saw the suspect driving the stolen vehicle near Rossi and Sherwood, and when they tried to stop him, the driver allegedly tried to speed away.

The suspect then reportedly left the vehicle and tried to run away, but K-9 Keno helped officers catch him. An officer was injured during the foot chase.

Both the suspect and officer were taken to Natividad for treatment. When the suspect was cleared, he was booked into the Monterey County Jail on possession of a stolen vehicle, vehicle pursuit and injuring an officer while resisting arrest charges.