Food Bank hosts south Monterey County diaper distribution

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION) The Food Bank for Monterey County announced that it is holding a diaper distribution for families in south Monterey County.

The City of Greenfield shared information about the event, which is scheduled for Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m. at 615 El Camino Real.

The distribution will serve families living in the Chualar, Gonzales, King City, San Ardo and Soledad areas.

Diapers will be available on a first come, first served basis.