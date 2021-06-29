Food Bank for Monterey County holds a diaper distribution for south county residents

News

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION) The Food Bank for Monterey County held a diaper distribution for south county residents late afternoon on Tuesday.

The event was a drive-thru distribution held at 615 El Camino Real in Greenfield. According to the food bank, the time and location was picked to benefit the parents and families of south county.

KION's Stephanie Aceves will have more at 10 and 11 p.m. with how the local food bank is helping residents and how costly diapers can be.