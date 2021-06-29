Balconies Caves reopen at Pinnacles National Park

News

PAICINES, Calif. (KION) After being closed for more than a year, the Balconies Caves at Pinnacles National Park have reopened.

The Bear Gulch caves are still closed because of the seasonal bat population, but now the Balconies Caves can be accessed from the west side through the Balconies trail or from the east side through the Old Pinnacles trail.

Park staff warn that not all of the most recent graffiti was removed because it is a delicate process in a sensitive ecosystem. They said paint residue can contaminate water, and if it is removed incorrectly, it could destroy lichens that took hundreds of years to grow.

They expect that it will be several months before the graffiti is completely removed.

If the graffiti gets worse, the park may close the caves again. To report vandalism or graffiti, call or text the NPS tip line at 888-653-0009.