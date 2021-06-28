Search dog named ‘Oreo’ helping to find missing people in the South Florida condo collapse

News

SURFSIDE, Fla. (KION) Oreo is part of a search rescue team that flew in from Mexico that is helping to find the missing people from the Surfside Condo Collapse in Florida. Her small size and weight allow her to get into tight unstable areas under the rubble where bigger dogs wouldn't be able to go.

Oreo's handler is with an organization called Cadena International that is dedicated to assisting in emergencies and prevention of natural disasters around the world.

Meet Oreo- the dog who helps to find living people under the rubble here in #surfside ! This pup has been working non-stop since Friday. @CBS12 #hero pic.twitter.com/8SthwJu54z — Lena Salzbank (@Lenasalzbank) June 27, 2021

So far 11 people have died in the Florida condo collapse while rescuers are still looking for 150 people missing. The association of the condo faces a $5 million class-action lawsuit alleging they failed "to secure and safeguard” the lives and property of condo owners.

Several residents witnesses who survived the collapse lived to tell their story. One man said he was deep asleep Thursday when he heard a loud bang that night. Another person was walking his dog when he saw an arm sticking out waving underneath the debris.

The cause of the collapse is still unknown and could take months to find out.