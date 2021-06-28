Scotts Valley police seek community help to identify mail theft suspect

News

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (KION) Scotts Valley police are asking for the community's help as officers try to identify a mail theft suspect.

Police said the theft happened the morning of June 21 at a business complex near Whispering Pines and Mount Hermon. Investigators believe the suspect used a screwdriver to break into the mailboxes.

Investigators are not sure how much mail was taken.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Kevin Elliott at 831-440-5652.