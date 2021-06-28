Skip to Content
Scotts Valley police seek community help to identify mail theft suspect

Scotts Valley Police

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (KION) Scotts Valley police are asking for the community's help as officers try to identify a mail theft suspect.

Police said the theft happened the morning of June 21 at a business complex near Whispering Pines and Mount Hermon. Investigators believe the suspect used a screwdriver to break into the mailboxes.

Investigators are not sure how much mail was taken.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Kevin Elliott at 831-440-5652.

