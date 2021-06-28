Central Coast cities guidelines for fireworks

News

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) In California only safe and sane fireworks can be sold starting Monday, until July 6th. However, only certain areas on the Central Coast are allowed to set off fireworks.

The City of Seaside has established a zero tolerance policy for the possession and use of dangerous and illegal fireworks.

Santa Cruz County law enforcement said it's stepping up its patrols ahead of the holiday along with fines up to $1,000 dollars. Watsonville Police has an app where community members can report fireworks-related issues. Last month, Watsonville Police and the Santa Cruz County DA's Office seized 1,120 pounds of illegal fireworks.

