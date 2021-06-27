Fire burning near King City

News

KING CITY, Calif. (KION) A fire is burning in the Salinas River bed near Jolon Road and Highway 101 Sunday.

CAL FIRE BEU confirms that the fire, which was first reported at 4:10 p.m., has burned 25 acres at a moderate rate of spread.

The fire is 30% contained and no structures are currently being threatened.

CAL FIRE says that winds coming down the Salinas Valley are a concern as they continue to fight the fire.

In addition to CAL FIRE, the South Monterey County Fire Protection District and the Greenfield and Gonzalez fire departments are also responding.

Fort Hunter Liggett and Camp Roberts are also assisting in the fight.