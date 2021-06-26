Santa Cruz firefighters put out small brush fire in Arana Gulch area

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Firefighters in Santa Cruz responded to a quarter acre fire at the Arana Gulch area near the Upper Harbor at around 9:45 a.m. Saturday morning.

Santa Cruz Fire Captain Jason Hogan said the fire burned in a wooded area full of mainly eucalyptus and poison oak. Multiple people saw the smoke coming from that area , and some called 911.

The fire was fully contained in about two hours. No structures were threatened. The cause is under investigation.