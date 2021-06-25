Vacant building partially collapses in Baltimore

News

By WJZ Staff

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The side of a building collapsed Thursday afternoon in the Druid Hill neighborhood of Baltimore.

The Baltimore City Fire Department said the collapse happened at a vacant house around 12:30 on the 500 block of McMechan Street. No injuries were reported, and the scene was cleared before 1 p.m.

WJZ’s Chopper 13 flew over the building, where it appeared the side wall of the building collapsed.

Building inspectors were called and are handling the scene moving forward, fire officials said.

