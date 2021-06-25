Eric Taylor sworn in as new San Benito County Sheriff

News

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION) There is a new Sheriff in town in San Benito County.

Eric Taylor was sworn in as the new San Benito County Sheriff during a ceremony Friday. He was named the interim Sheriff after Darren Thompson announced his retirement.

Retired Sheriff Darren Thompson's last day was Friday after a 33 year career in law enforcement.

"Of all the people I went to police academy with back in 1988, I'm the only one that's still working. Which probably means it's time for me to go," Thompson said when he announced his retirement.

Sheriff Taylor has worked in San Benito County since 2014, and before that, the Sheriff's Office said he was an officer, corporal, gang detective, patrol sergeant and detective sergeant with the Watsonville Police Department.