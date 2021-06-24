Residents return home after some Willow Fire evacuation warnings lifted

News

ARROYO SECO, Calif. (KION) Some evacuation orders have been downgraded to warnings and some warning zones have had evacuations lifted altogether as Willow Fire containment grows.

Evacuation orders at zones WF-3a and WF-1 have been downgraded to warnings, according to Monterey County.

This includes:

WF-1: Tassajara Rd northwest to China Camp Campground in the Los Padres National Forest, includes tributary Forest Routes and the Tassajara Zen Center.

WF-3a: All areas of Arroyo Secco Rd west of Woodtick Canyon, to include the Arroyo Seco Campground, Rocky Creek Rd, Camp Cawatre.

Meanwhile evacuation warnings have been lifted entirely at the following zones:

WF-2: Tassajara Rd from China Camp Campground in the Los Padres National Forest northwest to Kincannon Canyon. The Warning stops at the Los Padres National Forest boundary. This does not include Kincannon Rd or tributaries of Jamesburg or Cachagua Rd.

WF-3b: Areas east of Woodtick Canyon on Arroyo Seco Rd to Millers Ranch at the Carmel Valley Rd.

WF-4: Areas north of Arroyo Secco Campground to Anastasia Canyon; west of Carmel Valley Rd, and East of Tassajara Rd. This does not include Lambert Flatts, Cachagua Rd or areas east of Carmel Valley Rd.

The only evacuation order that remains is at area WF-6 which is described as areas West of Santa Lucia Creek, east of Black Cone Peak, north of the Dolan Fire scar, and south of the Tassajara Hot Springs.

KION's Josh Kristianto spoke to residents returning home and will share their stories tonight at 11 p.m. on KION.