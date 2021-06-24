Skip to Content
Cal Fire CZU conducts water rescue search at Tunitas State Beach

SAN MATEO, CALIF. (KION)- A search took place early this morning at Tunitas State Beach. A caller contacted law enforcement that a person went into the water and never came back out.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene including San Mateo County and Coastside Fire, San Mateo County Sheriff, Pillar Point Harbor Control, the U.S. Coastguard, and California State Parks.

After searching the agencies were unable to locate anything and have since cleared the scene.

Photo Courtesy: CAL FIRE CZU Twitter

