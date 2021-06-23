Supreme Court decision erases Cesar Chavez victory

News

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) The Supreme Court ruled against a California regulation that granted access to agricultural fields to union organizers. On Wednesday, the Court voted 6-3, justices said the "right of access" rule violates the Constitution's protection of property rights.

California adopted the regulation in 1975 which allowed union organizers to enter the farm property three times a day for 120 days a year and visit farmworkers for an hour during their break. Cesar Chavez campaigned for this regulation in Agriculture Labor Relations Act.

The case was filed by the Pacific Legal Foundation who represented two agricultural businesses, Cedar Point Nursery and Fresno-based Fowler Packing Co. They argue that this regulation is outdated now that organizers can communicate and meet with farmworkers through the use of technology.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. wrote for the court in the Cedar Point Nursery vs. Hassid, "the access regulation grants labor organizations a right to invade the growers’ property. It, therefore, constitutes a per se physical taking.”

