Seaside plans to update street vending regulation, asks residents for input

SEASIDE, Calif (KION) Seaside City Council put out a survey asking residents what they think the city's regulation should be for street vendors.

The Mobile Food Vending Survey asks questions like where street vendors should be allowed to sell, does it has a positive or negative impact on local businesses, and do they attract visitors/tourists bringing local revenue to the city.

The survey also lists the different types of regulations that could be implemented. Among those options are whether to limit food truck operations to specific areas of the City, limit the amount of time/number of days a food truck can be in one location, and/or limit the hours of food trucks can operate.

The California Senate Bill 946: Sidewalk Vendors prohibits local government from banning sidewalk vendors. Instead, local authorities would need to create a sidewalk vending program to regulate those businesses.

Salinas City Council recently updated their street vendor regulations to allow a maximum of 32 permitted food trucks near city parks