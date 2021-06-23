Skip to Content
Parents get heated over SUHSD ethnic studies curriculum at board meeting Tuesday

Salinas Union High School District

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Multiple parents spoke out Tuesday night against the Salinas Union High School District's board agenda item concerning the ethnic studies curriculum being planned out for the next school year.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between R. Tolteka Cuauhtin, a prominent ethnic studies consultant, and the SUHSD is meant to spearhead the "implementation of offering Ethnic Studies as a graduation requirement to all students in the academic school year of 2021-2022."

The MOU, which appeared as a consent item in the board agenda, passed. To read the agenda item itself, click here.

Josh Kristianto

