Arroyo Seco neighbor welcomes firefighters to her home

ARROYO SECCO, Calif (KION) Arroyo Seco neighbor, Erin Melchior welcomed fire trucks and helicopters to the field behind her home. The firefighters were fighting the Willow Fire which has been burning since Friday.

"I didn't want to pry, but we want to open our home to them. If they needed anything, shower, meal, to just relax," Melchior said in a Facebook post. "Such amazing people! They loved our dogs!"

